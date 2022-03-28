Sponsored by:

This story is part of a four-part series titled A Healthy Start and is sponsored by Breakfast Club of Canada, reaching 500,000 children in more than 3,000 programs in school and community settings each day.

Teachers and school volunteers can attest to the fallout of children starting the day on an empty stomach. Whether it’s a rushed morning or a scarcity of food at home that day, the consequences of skipping breakfast are evident. Just as noticeable are the benefits when kids have the opportunity to fuel up on something nutritious before tackling the day ahead.

Lindsay Cary, Breakfast Club of Canada co-ordinator at Salem Elementary School in Sackville, N.B., says when kids are able to enjoy that all-important first meal of the day, the overall tone of the school changes for the better. The organization’s programs are available to all students in the schools where they operate, using a drop-in model for easy access.

“Children come to the Club for many different reasons. Food insecurity is absolutely one of those reasons, but for many families, things are chaotic in the morning – maybe they overslept or had early morning hockey practice or they just like having breakfast with friends – those are all [good] reasons to attend Breakfast Club of Canada,” she said.

Teachers at the school have relayed to Cary how grateful they are for the nutritious food that’s on offer each morning because of the impact it has in the classroom. She explains that hungry students may have difficulties learning and focusing, so teachers see the benefit of a healthy food program every day.

A volunteer at Salem Elementary’s breakfast program for the past six years and co-ordinator for the past three, Cary notices an uptick in children attending the program immediately following school closures, such as March Break, long weekends and especially during the pandemic when schools re-opened to in-person learning. It’s a trend she believes may signify food insecurity at home and it’s something that volunteers plan for as they prepare their breakfast offerings each week.

“We will see an uptake on how much food we’re [serving] in the morning after these school closures,” she explained.

Ryan del Sol, a teacher with the Toronto District School Board, says that he’s seen the benefits of healthy snack programs and breakfast programs first-hand over his nine years of teaching. When students arrive hungry, it’s plain to see.

“The main problem is lethargy. They’re less energetic, they’re less engaged,” explained del Sol.

“There have been extreme cases in schools where kids have come to my door teary-eyed, upset and angry because they’re hungry. Those are extreme situations.”

When school food programs are put into the mix, he sees a big shift in a child’s ability to learn and cope throughout the day. “They’re happier, more engaged, less irritable. They’re more consistent across the board. It’s especially important right now with everything they’ve just been through during the pandemic. Before you can move up that pyramid of learning, you have to take care of those foundational needs,” del Sol said.

The healthy snack program offered mid-morning at his current school creates excitement in students as the clock ticks toward snack time. Del Sol says they eagerly anticipate what the snack might be that day. At a previous school where he taught, there was a breakfast program that had a big impact on the larger school culture.

“I always loved the breakfast program because there’s a different vibe. Kids come in early to eat together, it’s a community mindset and you get all kinds of kids coming in early to eat. It’s very impactful and you see it serving more need,” del Sol explained.

For Cary, she sees school food programs as integral to her New Brunswick community.

“It’s one part of that social safety net that exists for families. Just to know that your kids are getting a healthy breakfast at school is so helpful. It’s also a wonderful volunteer opportunity for family and community members.”