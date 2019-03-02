

CTVNews.ca Staff





Taco Bell teamed up with Barrie’s Horseshoe Resort to give visitors a chance to try the world’s first ever “slide-thru” window.

Set up on the resort’s snow tube track, visitors were invited to place their orders at the top of hill, slide down on a tube, and pick up their complimentary meal at a takeout window at the bottom of the hill.

“We’re always looking for ways to excite our fans,” Taco Bell Canada marketing manager Nathan Maddock told CTV Barrie.

“We really wanted to do something that’s never been done before – [something] ultimately Canadian.”

The one-day event was celebrating the return of one of Taco Bell’s most popular menu items, the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider.