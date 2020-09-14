There's tons of cheese on Taco Bell's menu, so a wine to pair with it is a natural next step.

Taco Bell is debuting its own custom wine, Jalapeño Noir, to pair with its Toasted Cheesy Chalupa. The tantalizing combination is only available for a limited time in Canada to celebrate the launch of the menu item.

Taco Bell Canada said in a release the duo is "irresistible," adding that "the rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine." The wine is made at a vineyard in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

The wine, which is being a collector's item because it has three unique bottle labels, costs $25. Fans can buy it on Taco Bell's Canada website or in some locations in Ontario.

It's unclear if the wine will make its U.S. debut once the Toasted Cheesy Chalupa rolls out in November. That addition is part of a broader menu shakeup that saw some fan-favourites removed to make place for new items.

In the mean time, some Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. sell both food and assorted boozy drinks (just not the custom wine) at its Cantina locations.

Wine brands partnering with well-known customer staples isn't new. Kellogg's sold a boxed red wine from House Wine and Cheez-Its snacks earlier this year. The product was in response to customer demand that often mix the two.