Sustainable gift-wrapping ideas and presents for the holidays

According to Zero Waste Canada, an environmental advocacy organization, Canadians throw about 545,000 tonnes of gift-wrapping paper or shopping bags into the landfill each year.

Reducing waste is important for the sustainability of Earth, Candice Batista, an environmental journalist, said as she showcased several eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas on CTV's Your Morning on Monday.

"I always tell people to look through their home to see what they've collected through the year," Batista said. "This time is a really great time to actually collect boxes."

To spice up traditional wrapping, Batista advises people to look on Pinterest for ideas.

Using scraps of fabric found at thrift stores and reusing them as gift wrap can reduce landfill waste, Batista said. Metal tins and mason jars are also good for packaging gifts.

"Anything that's cheap and cheerful that it can be reused over and over again," Batista said. "We want to normalize re-gifting."

To watch the full interview with Batista on other eco-friendly gift ideas and wrapping, click the video at the top of this article.