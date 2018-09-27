

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A survey for the Nature Conservancy of Canada indicates Canadians feel happier when they are connected to nature, but fewer are making the effort the get out of the house.

The online survey of 2,000 Canadians found 87 per cent of respondents felt happier, healthier and more productive when connected to nature.

But 74 per cent say that it is simply easier to spend time indoors and 66 per cent say they spend less time in nature than they used to.

It also found more than 80 per cent of respondents are concerned that accessible natural areas will not be there for future generations and that 94 per cent of Canadians are aware of the physical and mental health benefits of spending time in nature.

The Nature Conservancy released the survey results Thursday to highlight its Landmark Campaign -- an effort to double the land and water conserved by the NCC to more than 2.4 million hectares.

To inspire Canadians to contribute to the $750 million campaign, the NCC has curated a pop-up art exhibit called Nature and Me, featuring nature photography and reflections from notable Canadians, that will travel across the country.