TORONTO -- Stargazers around the world took in some breathtaking views of the 'Flower Moon,' the fourth and final supermoon of 2020, and shared their pictures and video online for others to see.

Sky watchers including Katie Tunn on the Isle of Skye captured video of the celestial event and shared it online.

“Breathtaking to see such detail, especially those craters, and to watch how fast it moves across the sky,” Tunn wrote in a Twitter post that was corroborated and verified by Storyful.

Laith Al-Omaishi, a retired man from Montreal who is currently in Morocco, sent CTVNews.ca this close-up image of the ‘Flower Moon’ that they captured early Thursday, in the coastal town of Sidi Rahhal Chatai.

Twitter user Philip Stader shared a unique, 360-degree perspective of the ‘Flower Moon’ taken on May 6, showing his Lakeland terrier, Bertie, perched on a hillside between sunset and moonrise in Cheltenham, U.K.

A supermoon gets its name because it can an appear up to 14 per cent larger and up to 30 per cent brighter than a regular full moon, according to NASA. A supermoon happens when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest point to the Earth. The Flower Moon was the fourth in a series of larger-than-usual moons early in the year, in February, March and April.

While it looks nothing like an actual flower, the ‘Flower Moon’ is so-named because of the flowers that grow so abundantly this time of year. It’s also called Corn Planting Moon, Milk Moon and Vesak Festival Moon, according to the U.S. space agency.

The next supermoon will not be seen until April 2021, when a Super Pink Moon is expected.