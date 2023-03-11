SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids

A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and "purple stuff" is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.

The makers of SunnyD, previously sold under the name Sunny Delight, are selling a grown-up version of the drink south of the border.

While apparently not available in Canada, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer is sold at Walmart stores in several states, according to the brand's website.

The 12-oz. slim cans sold individually and in four-packs contain 4.5 per cent alcohol, and are under 100 calories per serving. The company boasts there is no artificial sweetener in the drinks, though they do contain Stevia, and says the products are gluten free.

And for those wondering about the taste, the company says, "We crafted SunnyD Vodka Seltzer to have the same great orange taste as the SunnyD our fans known and love."

Many of those fans, presumably, are now of legal drinking age, given that SunnyD has been on shelves since the '60s, but the orange-flavoured drink is primarily marketed to children, some would argue.

The vodka version has drawn criticism for this reason, suggesting the company's brand recognition is, in effect, marketing to minors.

Perhaps anticipating this criticism, SunnyD lists as a frequently asked question, "Isn't SunnyD a kids' drink?"

The answer doesn't really defend the company against claims that it may be irresponsible, but instead announces the company's intention that the product only be consumed by those of legal drinking age (21 in the U.S.)

"SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was developed specifically for adults 21+ who love the bold one-of-a-kind orange flavour of SunnyD and who also enjoy cocktails," the company said.

"We are committed to responsible practices and marketing is directed to consumers of legal drinking age."

Addressing concerns that minors might pick up the alcohol-based product accidentally, mistaking it for traditional SunnyD, the company wrote, "Our cans and outer packaging make it explicitly clear that SunnyD Vodka Seltzer contains alcohol, with a disclosure that is can't-miss at the top of every can. In the home, we encourage all to safeguard all alcoholic beverages and keep out of reach of children."

Earlier this year, a report published by the New York Times pointed to a similar venture by the makers of the soft drink Mountain Dew, and cited concerns from some that these types of products could reverse a trend seen in the States over the last several years: youth alcohol consumption has been declining.

In Canada, health officials recently updated the country's consumption guidelines to recommend no more than two drinks per week to minimize the risks – including cancer – associated with drinking.

Other documents from the same group, the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse, suggest alcohol is the leading psychoactive substance used by youth in Canada. The centre says alcohol is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in youth and young adults world-wide, and that evidence suggests physical and mental development can be impacted by drinking.