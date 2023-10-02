Study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
The younger and more comfortable in new technology is, the more likely they are to be addicted to the internet, according to a new study.
Experts say age and comfort level were the main factors that emerged during the study, the research published Monday said.
The goal was to "clarify" the difference between using the internet problematically and being addicted to it, according to the lead author of the study, Brigitte Stangl.
The small study by the United Kingdom's University of Surrey split users into five categories for how internet-addicted they may be.
According to the lead author of the study, Brigitte Stangl, the goal was to "clarify" the difference between using the internet problematically and being addicted to it.
Almost 800 participants were involved in the study and were determined to fall into five groups of internet users:
- addicts;
- addicts-in-denial;
- experimenters;
- initial users; and
- casual users.
"We also wanted to explore how the severity of internet addiction affects users' experience with new, high-tech applications like augmented reality," Stangl said in a press release.
Those wondering whether they'd be considered by researchers to have an addiction can read through the criteria below and see which category they most associate with.
Researchers say the younger a person is, the more likely they are to be "addicted to the internet." This tendency, according to the survey, decreases with age.
More than one-fifth, or 22.36 per cent, of respondents openly acknowledged their internet addiction and recognized its negative impact on their lives, the peer-reviewed research found.
These people, who fit into the "addicts" category, were found to be the most confident using new apps and technology, researchers said.
Another 17.96 per cent of users displayed addictive behaviours but didn't "admit to feeling uneasy when they're not connected."
Stangl and the rest of the research team classified this group as "addicts-in-denial," and highlighted as evidence of their addition that they "neglect" real-world responsibilities.
The people in this category said they like forming new relationships online and described themselves as confident in using mobile technology.
"Experimenters" was a term used to describe people who said they were "uneasy" or "anxious" when not connected to the internet.
Representing about 21.98 per cent of respondents, these types of people also answered that they were willing to try out new apps and technology. The average age of respondents in this category was between 22.8 and 24.3 years.
"Higher levels of addiction correlated with more confidence in using mobile technology, particularly a greater willingness to try out new apps," the press release says.
Another category was made up of people who, for example, went to the internet for something and "found themselves online longer," the study reads.
These types of people were classified as "initial users," and represented 22.86 per cent of respondents. Those in this group were described as being "somewhat neglectful" of real-world responsibilities but don't consider themselves addicted.
Those who fell into this group said they were "moderately" interested in apps and had an average age of 26.1 years.
The group deemed "casual" users had the oldest average age of participants of the five categories. Those who were sorted into this group said they go online for a task and then log off, opting not to linger on the internet once their task is complete.
"They show no signs of addiction and are generally older, with an average age of 33.4 years," the study reads. "They are the least interested in exploring new apps."
Those behind the research say it highlights more opportunities to understand the addictiveness of the internet and how to assist people at different times.
"Our study underscores the need for tailored interventions and support for individuals at various stages of internet addiction," Stangl said.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE House of Commons meets to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament are gathering in the House of Commons to elect a new Speaker, where the seven candidates vying for the key role are making last-minute pitches to their peers.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says
India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
Study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
The younger and more comfortable in new technology is, the more likely they are to be addicted to the internet, according to a new study.
Canada
-
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
-
After a four-week campaign, Manitobans to decide on Tories' bid for a third term
Manitobans are to make history today as they cast final ballots in an election that has followed four weeks of promises, debates and controversial advertisements.
-
Grizzly bear attacks rare, but a risk in wilderness, experts say after Banff deaths
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
-
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
-
Military withdraws final charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan
The Canadian military has withdrawn the one remaining conduct charge against Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan, ending the court martial that was slated to run the rest of the week.
-
Couple and dog killed by bear at Banff National Park
Two people are dead after a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park.
World
-
A blast at an illegal oil refinery site kills at least 15 in Nigeria, residents say
An explosion and fire at at an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria's Niger Delta region killed at least 15 people, including a pregnant woman, residents and a local environmental rights group reported Tuesday.
-
Swiss LGBTQ+ rights groups hail 60-day sentence for polemicist who called journalist a 'fat lesbian'
LGBTQ+ groups are hailing the 60-day jail sentence a court in Switzerland gave to a writer and commentator for deriding a journalist as a "fat lesbian" and other critical remarks.
-
U.K. court says the government's routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels is unlawful
Britain's government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels, the High Court ruled on Thursday.
-
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to three federal firearms charges filed after a plea deal imploded, putting the case on track toward a possible trial as the 2024 election looms.
-
Panda Diplomacy: The departure of D.C.'s beloved pandas may signal a wider Chinese pullback
The National Zoo's three giant pandas -- Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji -- are set to return to China in early December with no public signs that the 50-year-old exchange agreement struck by President Richard Nixon will continue.
-
Shooting at a major Bangkok shopping mall kills at least 2, and a suspect is in police custody
A shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the center of Thailand's capital Tuesday afternoon, killing at least two people before being apprehended, authorities said.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE House of Commons meets to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role
Members of Parliament are gathering in the House of Commons to elect a new Speaker, where the seven candidates vying for the key role are making last-minute pitches to their peers.
-
Former RCMP intelligence director pleads not guilty to disclosing secrets
Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence director accused of disclosing classified information, pleaded not guilty today to all charges.
-
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says
India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
Ontario Pharmacists Association says ability to prescribe birth control should be next
Pharmacists in Ontario can now diagnose and treat 19 common ailments but they still can't prescribe birth control or emergency contraception.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.
Business
-
Stock market today: Unrelenting rise in Treasury yields drags Wall Street lower
Wall Street is sinking again under the weight of higher yields in the bond market.
-
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Order a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you'll be fed an original piece of art
"Feltz Bagels," the latest installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow, uses approximately 30,000 pieces of felt to recreate the look and feel of the authentic Jewish bagel shops prominent in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
-
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
-
Study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
The younger and more comfortable in new technology is, the more likely they are to be addicted to the internet, according to a new study.
Sports
-
Mavs and Timberwolves play in Abu Dhabi as Gulf region's influence with the NBA grows
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves play Thursday in the first of two preseason games in the United Arab Emirates capital, but most of the real action is taking place off the court.
-
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in his Women's World Cup kiss case
FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president, the sport's governing body said in a written verdict explaining the decision.
-
Blue Jays on the road for best-of-three wild-card series with Twins
The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.