TORONTO -- A new study has found that the two predominant tests for determining a person’s happiness are not reliable when comparing countries, as they tend to focus more on the values of the country where the test originated, rather than a world view.

The research from the University of California, published Wednesday in PLOS One, asked 15,358 college or university students from 63 countries to complete a survey that included two predominant measures of happiness: the Subjective Happiness Scale (SHS) based out of the United States and the Interdependent Happiness Scale (IHS) based out of Japan.

The SHS asks participants to answer along a seven-point scale and focuses on an individual’s happiness (independence), while the HIS asks participants to respond along a five-point scale and focuses on how connected a person feels to others (interdependence).

Using the participants’ responses, the researchers then determined how reliable each of the methods are across four different statistical measures of reliability.

“Analysis of the survey data and country-specific factors showed that the test emphasizing interdependence was more reliable in countries that are more culturally similar to Japan, such as other East Asian countries, while the independence-focused test was more reliable in countries more similar to the U.S., such as Western European countries,” according to a news release from PLOS One.

It also found that the IHS was “less dependent upon country-level factors,” such as a country’s economic status.

“Cross cultural researchers interested in incorporating a more universal measure of happiness should consider the Interdependent Happiness Scale as a useful tool for cross-cultural comparisons,” the researchers wrote in the study.

The researchers surveyed 304 people in Canada, 79 per cent of whom were women and found both methods of determining happiness to be fairly reliable, though the SHS finished slightly higher.

When broken down into broader regions, both methods were found to be fairly reliable in the “West English” region, for which Canada is a part of, but both methods performed below average in Africa and the Middle East.

Given the weaker performances of happiness measurements in Africa and the Middle East, the researchers suggest other methods of determining happiness should also be explored, such as Indigenous measures.

“The way researchers currently assess happiness is typically using a Western-biased measure that assumes one's own happiness is largely independent of others, but we find that this viewpoint is by no means universal,” the authors wrote in the release.