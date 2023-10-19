Lifestyle

    • Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story

    Visitors stranded at the top of the Eiffel Tower while police and firefighters dealt with a man climbing on the structure wait for the lifts to reopen, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Police have arrested a man climbing on the Eiffel Tower. The drama temporarily stranded a crowd at the top. Among those trapped was a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married and an Associated Press reporter who got their story. Amir Khan had been planning to propose to Kate Warren later Thursday in a Paris garden away from the crowds, with a romantic dinner on the River Seine also on his menu. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb) Visitors stranded at the top of the Eiffel Tower while police and firefighters dealt with a man climbing on the structure wait for the lifts to reopen, in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Police have arrested a man climbing on the Eiffel Tower. The drama temporarily stranded a crowd at the top. Among those trapped was a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married and an Associated Press reporter who got their story. Amir Khan had been planning to propose to Kate Warren later Thursday in a Paris garden away from the crowds, with a romantic dinner on the River Seine also on his menu. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)
    PARIS -

    Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.

    Amir Khan had been planning to propose to Kat Warren later Thursday in a Paris garden away from the crowds, with a romantic dinner on the River Seine also on the menu.

    But when the lifts were temporarily shut down because of the climber, stranding the couple and others at the top, Khan decided to spring his surprise.

    Pat Eaton-Robb, an AP newsman from Connecticut who was also stuck up there, got their story.

    "I figured we might be here longer than I imagined," Khan told the AP reporter. "So I didn't want to miss dinner and she always wanted to be proposed to on or under the Eiffel Tower. So I figured, `This is it, this is the moment."'

    And the answer?

    "Yes," of course.

    "He had a pretty good chance of me saying 'Yes' all along," Warren said, laughing.

    Besides, when trapped at the top of a 1,083-foot (330-meter) tower, how can anyone say "No?"

    Had that happened, "somebody else would be climbing the Eiffel Tower today possibly," she joked.

    The climber was found between the tower's second and third floors, said Alice Beunardeau, communications director for the Paris landmark. A specialist team of climbing firefighters led the man down and police arrested him, she said.

    Beunardeau said she'd been subsequently informed that the man was carrying a banner about American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

    "I think it was 'Free Billie Eilish,"' she said. "I'm not certain of that at this moment but on the face of it, that was the message."

    AP's Eaton-Robb and his wife Kathleen have had a mis-adventurous weeklong visit to Paris: On Tuesday, they were also in a crowd that was evacuated from the Palace of Versailles because of a security scare.

    ------

    John Leicester contributed from Le Pecq, France.

    MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Canada evacuates 41 diplomats and their families from India: Joly

    Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their family members from India, after New Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    As luxury home sales slow, here's what's on the market

    Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News