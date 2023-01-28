Stowaway gecko survives 3,000-mile voyage from Egypt to Manchester in a box of strawberries

A supermarket shopper was surprised to discover a tiny gecko in a box of strawberries that had apparently hitched a ride all the way from Egypt to England. (RSPCA/Nikata Moran/CNN) A supermarket shopper was surprised to discover a tiny gecko in a box of strawberries that had apparently hitched a ride all the way from Egypt to England. (RSPCA/Nikata Moran/CNN)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social