An single mother of five who was diagnosed with terminal cancer says it’s heartwarming to see how her small Ontario community has pulled together to help.

Trisha Lewis, a nurse from Brantford, Ont., put on brave face at a fundraiser yard sale on Sunday that was organized to help her pay for medical expenses and look after her kids.

“It warms my heart knowing that these people are not just helping me, they’re helping my children ... showing there (are) still people who care,” Lewis told CTV Kitchener.

“They’re really good kids and I love them so much and I just want to make sure they’re OK,” she added.

Lewis was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. Just before Christmas last year, she was told the cancer had metastasized and that she likely had about two more years to live.

Sunday’s yard sale was organized by Brittany and James Drysdale, who have planned a number of fundraisers with the goal of raising $10,000 to support Lewis.

“Her whole life, right from the time she was a teenager, there’s just been one thing after another,” Brittany Drysdale said.

“(Trisha) hasn’t been dealt a very good hand and she really deserves better than what she’s getting.”