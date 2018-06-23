

CTVNews.ca Staff





Perhaps you’ve heard about goat and puppy yoga. Now a farm in northern Ontario has added alpacas to the animal yoga craze.

On Saturday, Dream Acres Alpacas, a farm in the small community of Matheson, near Timmins, Ont., held an open house that included a yoga session with their unique animals and local instructor Liz Bohdanec.

“There’s the connection with the earth and the life force, the air around you,” Bohdanec said of her rural surroundings. “You can see how peaceful it is out here with the alpacas wandering around. And just being in nature, it just feeds our soul."

As alpacas wandered around their mats, participants stretched and posed under Bohdanec’s direction.

The farm, which is run by Jo-Anne and Gary Burton, also produces everything from socks to hats to mittens from the wool of these South American camelids, which are closely related to llamas.

“A lot of people have never seen the alpacas, so they’re quite amazed at their size and their friendliness,” Jo-Anne said of the open house. “Also it gives us the opportunity to teach and to show people how we go from fibre to end product, which amazes a lot of people."

