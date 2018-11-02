

Relaxnews





Starbucks has ushered in the unofficial start of the holiday season with the release of their festive red cups, which this year include a few new additions.

Along with garlands of twinkly fairy lights and Christmas trees, one of the telltale signs that the holiday season has begun is the ubiquitous sight of red Starbucks cups being carried across North America.

This year's cups feature design elements from holidays past, and include a striped cup in various hues of red -- cranberry, poppy red -- to evoke ribbons and gifts; Flora, with ripe red coffee cherries replacing traditional holly and ivy; retro red and white Houndstooth; and green and white Stargyle.

On November 2, customers who order a holiday beverage will also get a reusable red cup while supplies last, which can be used to save 50 cents off their next festive drink between November 3 and January 7, 2019.

This year's holiday menu includes the return of the Peppermint Mocha, along with festive specialties like Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Sugarplum Cheese Danish and Gingerbread Loaf.