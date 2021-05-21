HALIFAX -- A Toronto woman is unleashing new life into her neighbourhood by helping dog owners cope during Ontario’s COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Kaya Kristina is a resident of the High Park neighbourhood in Toronto’s west end, and she is the creator of “star-pups coffee” a free outdoor snack bar for local dogs to enjoy a treat.

Every day, Kristina puts a bowl of snacks and some water out on her front lawn for dog owners to stop and allow their dogs to socialize while enjoying a snack.

“We started putting little treats out - being home a lot more it just evolved and it went full star-pups,” said Kristina.

Kristina first started the operation years ago as a way for pets to have a drink of water, but the venture has quickly grown into something much bigger. She has managed to build an entire community of dog walkers in her neighbourhood and uses social media to spread the word.

Dog walkers bring their dogs to the canine cafe and take photos and upload them to Instagram. Kristina reposts them on her page where her following continues to grow. She currently has more than 2,000 followers.

“It's nice to have something to look forward to, I know my dog enjoys it and I enjoy taking a treat for her and meeting Kaya,” said Bertina Ho, a local dog owner.

The COVID-19 pandemic only inspired Kristina to be more creative with the operation, not only because of her free time but because of its growing demand as more people became pet owners. What started as a water break for pets has now become a “must see” for dog owners in the west end neighbourhood.

“I've met all kinds of owners here and we'll make-way for each other as the dogs come in and the dogs will greet each other,” said Janet Cawley, a High Park resident.

“It just makes us feel really welcome to the area. Every time we walk by there's treats and other dogs around."

Milk bones, beef liver bites and dried chicken tenders are only some of the snacks the dogs get to indulge in.

“We're really a community now, it's not just the dogs it's the people behind the dogs. It's a way of feeling closer to people at a time when we're not really allowed to be close to anyone,” said Kristina.

Kristina hopes to continue her dog cafe for as long as people use it.