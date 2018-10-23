

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. island has had more than its fair share of sasquatch sightings lately.

The creature on Quadra Island isn’t a real sasquatch, of course – but at 2.5 metres and more than 225 kilograms, it’s about the same size as the mythical creature is believed to be.

Standing on a trail in Rebecca Spit Provincial Park, the supposed sasquatch is actually a large sculpture created out of driftwood by artist Alex Witcombe.

Witcombe, who specializes in driftwood creations, says the piece is one of the largest he has ever produced.

He says he hopes word of the sculpture will spread, encouraging people to visit the island, enjoy its trails and spend time in nature.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Gord Kurbis