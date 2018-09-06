

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa family will have a lot to celebrate the next time August rolls into September as three of them, including a newborn baby, share the same birthday.

Declan Robson was born on Sept. 1, which just so happens to be the same day his older brother Griffyn turned two and his mother Krystal turned 30. The family’s been told the odds of such a feat are 0.000002 per cent.

”It was a complete fluke,” Krystal told CTV Ottawa. “(Declan’s) due date was Sept. 4.”

“It just makes September more special for us. It's like Christmas in the summer.”

Krystal’s husband Kevin is now tasked with planning parties and giving out presents for the whole family on the same day.

“(We’ll) do it all at once, one big party, but at the same time I think my wife deserves something extra special in the next little while,” he said.

Krystal and Kevin say they plan on expanding their family once again, but joke they’ll have to plan for their third child to be born around Kevin’s birthday to even things out.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Katie Griffin