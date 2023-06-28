Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes

Allen Jones and Kaitlin Pena, of Fort Worth, Texas, wear cowboy boots to their wedding at Crimson in Bloom pop-up by Cactus Collective Weddings at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Jones and Pena's wedding was one of seven at the venue on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Allen Jones and Kaitlin Pena, of Fort Worth, Texas, wear cowboy boots to their wedding at Crimson in Bloom pop-up by Cactus Collective Weddings at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Jones and Pena's wedding was one of seven at the venue on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social