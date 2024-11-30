Lifestyle

    • Southwest Airlines says it is ending cabin service earlier to reduce chance of injury

    A retrofitted Southwest Airlines passenger jet is shown in a hangar at Love Field on Sept. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) A retrofitted Southwest Airlines passenger jet is shown in a hangar at Love Field on Sept. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
    Southwest Airlines says it is ending its cabin service earlier on its flights starting next month.

    Beginning on Dec. 4, a company spokesperson said, flight attendants will begin preparing the cabin for landing at an altitude of 5,486 metres instead of 3,048 metres. The change in procedure is designed to “reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries” for crew members and passengers, the company said.

    For passengers, that means they will need to do the usual pre-landing procedures — such as ensuring their seatbelts are fastened and returning their seats to an upright position — earlier than before.

    While turbulence-related fatalities are quite rare, injuries have piled up over the years. More than one-third of all airline incidents in the United States from 2009 through 2018 were related to turbulence, and most of them resulted in one or more serious injuries but no damage to the plane, the National Transportation Safety Board reported.

    In May, a 73-year old man died on board a Singapore Airlines flight when the plane hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean. The airline had also previously announced other changes.

    Starting next year, Southwest will toss out a half-century tradition of “open seating” — passengers picking their own seats after boarding the plane.

