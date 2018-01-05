

CTVNews.ca Staff





Linus doesn’t like snow. Unfortunately, the small dog lives in Calgary, which got its first taste of snow in early October.

To make the season a bit more bearable for Linus, his owner, Dan McFee, got out a shovel last week and spent a few hours plowing a winding maze through his backyard.

“He loves it. I’ll come home from work and he’ll run and do laps for about 10 minutes to burn off some excess energy. Just bouncing around, having a great time,” McFee told CTV News Channel on Friday.

The boisterous dog now gets excited by the idea of going out into the cold, McFee says.

“When it gets dark, I stand out by the door and hit it with the laser. He just goes nuts for it,” McFee told CTV News Channel on Friday.

But just as Linus may have memorized the route, McFee said he plans to redraw the maze’s route when Calgary gets hit by a fresh snowfall next week.

“Keep it interesting for him,” McFee said.