

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Ottawa’s Leah Larocque





If you want to bring a pool cue, Himalayan salt grinder or can of WD-40 on your next flight, you’ll have to check a bag.

None of those items are allowed in carry-on bags on Canadian flights – but they’ve all been seized recently from people who tried to include them in their carry-ons at Ottawa International Airport.

They were all shown off Monday as part of a display of carry-on contraband set up by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

“We want to make sure people know the rules before they come to the checkpoint,” CATSA spokesperson Christine Langlois told CTV Ottawa.

Other banned items showed off by CATSA included a wheel of brie cheese, a jar of jam and a snow globe. Langlois said travellers who purchase snow globes often fail to realize their contents are not allowed in carry-on bags.

“We don’t think of it as liquid, we don’t drink it, but it’s liquid,” she said.

The latest change to the list of permissible items in carry-ons came Oct. 17, when cannabis possession was legalized in Canada.

Air passengers travelling within Canada can now get through CATSA screenings with up to 30 grams of cannabis. A higher limit is in place for medical marijuana users.

When it comes to Christmas-themed items, Langlois says passengers should avoid bringing wrapped gifts in carry-ons because CATSA agents may have to open them and examine their contents.

The rules for traditional Christmas dinner items are more of a mixed bag.

“You can bring your turkey for Christmas, if you want. It’s heavy, but solid,” Langlois said.

“The cranberry sauce has to be checked. It’s liquid.”

Full information about which items are allowed in carry-on luggage and checked bags is available on CATSA’s website.