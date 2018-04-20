

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you’re looking to ditch those clunky rain boots, a Vancouver company might have the perfect solution.

Vessi Footwear has developed a lightweight sneaker they claim is completely waterproof. Jump in a puddle or pour a glass of water over your feet – these shoes can take it.

The sneakers use a patented technology dubbed Flash Knit. While one wouldn’t typically associate knit materials with waterproof capabilities, it is the moisture-wicking membrane underneath that keeps the water out.

The company’s website claims these are the first 100 per cent waterproof shoes available to consumers.

“There’s definitely a market and we really hope to be one of the first to just make people really love these types of shoes,” said company co-founder Andy Wang.

Find the claim hard to believe? CTV Vancouver’s consumer reports team put the shoes to the test and got rave reviews.

“It’s raining today, and my feet are dry,” remarked Vancouver resident Melanee Henderson after trudging through city puddles for a week in the new footwear.

This excitement is echoed around the world. Vessi Footwear raised over one million dollars when it launched a Kickstarter campaign in the Fall of 2017, receiving over 10, 000 orders.

If you’d like to own a pair of the high-tech sneakers, they currently come with a $119.00 price tag.

As someone accustomed to the Vancouver climate, Wang thinks these shoes are just what people in the rainy city need.