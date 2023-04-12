Smokers are less likely to get matches on dating apps. Here's why

A new report showcases how smoking cigarettes could negatively impact a person's dating life.

According to a study published on April 3 by dating-app maker dua.com, smokers receive 52.7 per cent fewer matches than non-smokers.

The company analyzed 466,949 users of its app from January to March 2023, to understand how smoking could impact a person's online chance at a relationship. Within the app, users can state if they are smokers, non-smokers or occasional smokers.

The study says those who identified as non-smokers received "substantially" higher (111.4 per cent) match rates than those who smoke.

"Although the findings confirm what many already assume, the statistics are still surprising, indicating that a healthy lifestyle not only enhances your wellbeing but also has a positive impact on your love life," Eduard Luta, spokesperson at dua.com said in an email to CTVNews.ca.

Statistics Canada has been tracking how many Canadians smoke, reporting in 2017 that fewer were smoking tobacco. In an updated report in 2021, the Canadian Community Health Survey found Canadians 25 and older are more likely (11 per cent) to smoke cigarettes compared to those between the ages of 15 to 19 (3.5 per cent).

The dua.com study shows non-smoker females are in high demand, receiving 63.6 per cent more matches compared to females who smoke.

The study found a similar trend for men, though a smaller 48.4 per cent of users indicated a preference for non-smokers.

Researchers also analyzed age groups, finding people aged 18 to 24 are the most active smokers, and the habit has been impacting their dating life with "significantly" lower success.

In this age group, smokers of this age group received 48 per cent fewer matches than non-smokers.

"In a world where love is just a swipe away, the study has revealed that the smoking habit could be affecting the chances to date," the study reads. "So if you’re looking to improve your love life, perhaps it's time to put down that cigarette and prioritize your health."