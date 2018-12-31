

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Barrie’s Krista Sharpe





A fashion designer from a small Ontario town says that when someone contacted her claiming to be from the Golden Globe Awards, she thought she was being pranked.

Now, Heather Chapplain of Alton, Ont., is working day and night to sew bags and other items that will be handed out to film and television professionals attending the award show on Sunday night in Hollywood.

“I've had one day off since the middle of July ... that's the truth,” Chapplain told CTV Barrie.

“I’m pretty excited about it, and scared, but really excited.”

Chapplain has been designing custom apparel out of her home for about five years. She has only one employee, but is hoping the Hollywood exposure will help her business to take off.

“God willing, we grow and I get to hire more people,” she said.

After dropping off her swag, Chapplain will attend a party with celebrities and entertainment editors.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Canadian actress Sandra Oh and American comedian Andy Samberg. Best Actor and Best Actress nominees include Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”), Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”), and Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”).

Chapplain says her favourite movies are those that feature “great costuming.”

She says she doesn’t care which celebrities she meets.

“I’m just happy to be going,” she said.