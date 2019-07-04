

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





The Greek island of Antikythera will pay families approximately $740 a month (500 euros) to live there and help grow the local population of 24 permanent residents.

Athens owns the island located between Crete and Kythira in the Mediterranean Sea. The population-growing idea was cooked up by Athens, the island’s community council and the Diocese of Kythera and Monemvasia, who will collectively offer free accommodations and food for people looking to move there.

During an interview, translated from Greek, with the website iefimerida.gr, the council’s president Andreas Harhalakis said “we are looking for many families to revive our island.”

Harhalakis explained they’re actively looking for people willing to work as bakers, builders and fishermen. “These are professions which can guarantee a decent income for those who will come to our island,” he said.

He described the roughly 22-square kilometre island as “very beautiful and difficult during the winter months.” He stressed that, “we need three young families large enough to make Antikythira alive and full of children’s voices.”

Harhalakis mentioned that a family with three small children had recently moved in and he described how it made the community come “alive.”

More than adozen others also appear to be heeding the call. Harhalakis said, “I have received at least 15 phone calls from large families facing financial problems due to (to the Greek financial) crisis.”

The local leader also said there used to be approximately 300 people living on the island when he was a child four decades ago.

In the early 1900s, the island belonged to the Greek province of Kythera. During the Second World War, the island was occupied by Italian and German forces and in 1943, the Nazis had expelled the inhabitants from the island.

According to the island’s website, the community has made efforts to restore some of the archeological monuments of the island including an ancient castle, a temple to the Greek god Apollo and a 200-year-old watermill.

The conservation non-governmental organization Hellenic Ornithological Society is also taking an interest in reviving tourism to the island by helping to promote the region’s 250 different species of birds.