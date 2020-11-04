TORONTO -- An Ohio man who was separated from his siblings as a child in foster care has ensured that won’t happen to another family, by adopting five siblings so they can stay together.

Robert Carter explained that when he was 12 years old, he and his six younger siblings were placed in foster care because his mother was an alcoholic and she couldn’t take care of them any longer. He said his two older siblings had already moved out of the house at that time so he was used to taking care of his younger siblings before they were put in different homes.

After he turned 18, Carter was eventually granted custody of one of his younger sisters and guardianship over his brother. He said he understands the pain of being separated from siblings, which is why he decided to become a foster parent himself.

“My thought was always, ‘there’s already too many kids in the world already who need homes so why bring more to the world when I can just adopt?’” Carter told CTVNews.ca during a telephone interview from Cincinnati on Wednesday.

In 2017, Carter became a foster parent to two young boys for a year and two months. Following that, he was placed with three young brothers named Robert, Giovanni, and Kiontae in 2018.

After the three boys lived with him for some time, Carter said the oldest, Robert, opened up to him and revealed the boys had two sisters who were in a different foster home.

When he heard that, Carter said he reached out to Stacey Barton, an adoption worker at Hamilton County JFS Adoption & Foster Care Recruitment who had worked on the children’s case and the other foster parents to arrange a reunion for them.

“When we got there all the kids were just hugging, crying and just wouldn’t let go,” he recounted. “That’s when I knew, like, ‘OK I have to take them.’”

“I already knew the pain of being separated from your siblings and I just couldn’t let that happen to them.”

On Oct. 30, Carter officially adopted Marionna, 10, Robert, 9, Makayla, 8, Giovanni, 5, and Kiontae, 4.

“Mr. Carter was the only foster parent willing and able to adopt all of the children. His childhood background has made him aware of the importance of keeping siblings together,” Barton said in a recent statement.

“He says that he enjoys being their father and that parenting them is easier than he could have ever imagined! His life is busy, with a lot of love, laughter and loudness!”

Carter said the transition has been easier than he expected because they’re all such “great kids.” The single father said that even Marionna, the oldest, has warmed up to him.

“Now she loves me too, like everybody else. She’ll give me a kiss before bed, she’ll give me a high five before bed,” he said. “She actually came into the room about two weeks ago out of nowhere, because she’s really, really, really shy, so she came in and was like ‘Dad, I just want to say thank you for taking us in and taking care of us when our real mom couldn’t.’”

Barton described Carter as a hero for taking the children in while others have donated to a GoFundMe campaign set up on his behalf to raise money for a new house for the family.

“The support has been unbelievable,” he said.

The new father of five said he’s also hopeful his story will inspire others to look in to the adoption route.

“A lot of people also have the misconception that you have to be married to adopt or to be a foster parent, or that you have to be in a big house, or stuff like that. And I just want everybody to know that you have to be the change you want to see,” he said.

“We just need genuine people to step up and help us out.”