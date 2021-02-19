TORONTO -- A Canadian who was stuck on a cruise ship in 2020 spoke with CTV's Your Morning to reflect on her experience and how she made the best of it.

Alberta resident Michelle Joly was a performer for Princess Cruises and was in quarantine aboard the Emerald Princess for nearly 40 days.

“There’s a lot of moments that stood out for me. I guess the big one was when we first had to start wearing the masks,” said Joly.

“Here we are a year later, and people are still wearing masks.”

Joly fondly recalls, to keep spirits high during her quarantine on the ship, therewere radio shows that offered passengers a chance to win prizes.

“I liked winning the coffee because we weren’t allowed to go out and get coffee,” she said.

Joly credits music for helping her get through quarantine and said that she enjoyed the fact that she didn’t have to wear any makeup while in quarantine.

“I learned that I don’t really need a lot,” Joly said. “I don’t need materialist things,as long as I have my guitar.”

Since disembarking, Joly went back to work, spending three months performing at a resort in Mexico. Despite her experiences, she says she one day hopes to be back on a cruise ship.

“I would love to go back. We’ll just have to see what the safety regulations are like.”