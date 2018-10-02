

CTVNews.ca Staff





“Kids of the 90s can rejoice, their fruity shapes are back in Trix.”

That’s according to Scott Baldwin, the director of marketing for General Mills Cereal, who announced the popular cereal brand would be bringing back its Classic Trix Fruity Shapes after disappearing for more than a decade.

In a press release, the company said it received more than 20,000 requests in the last 18 months to replace its original round shaped cereal with the fruity designs.

The bright-coloured fruity shapes were first introduced in 1991 and occupied cereal bowls in North America for a decade-and-a-half before they were discontinued and the ball shapes were reintroduced.

The fruity shapes will hit store shelves in the U.S. in October. For Canadian fans of the sugary cereal, both the fruity and round shapes won’t be available. General Mills withdrew Trix from the Canadian market in 2005.