'Show the appreciation you have': Older couples offer the keys to long-lasting love
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 8:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 8:47PM EST
Maintaining a spark in a long relationship can be a challenge.
For some couples, however, a lasting marriage comes more naturally, provided they follow a few simple tips.
CTV News spoke with several couples who’ve been together at least 60 years to find the secret to maintaining a successful relationship.
Jim and Maureen Doyle from Halifax, N.S.
Married: 60 years
Advice for a lasting marriage: “There is no boss in a good marriage,” says Jim. “You have to have mutual consent and co-operation.”
Ray and Gwen MacKean from Halifax, N.S.
Married: 67 years
Advice for a lasting marriage: “The secret is you just don’t quarrel and you try to agree,” says Gwen. “If you disagree, do so in a nice way.”
Ronald and Lois Byers from Kitchener, Ont.
Married: 65 years
Advice for a lasting marriage: “Really show the love that you have and the appreciation that you have,” says Ronald. “If they can see that you really love them and it’s sincere, I think that’ll play a big role.”
“Be honest with each other,” says Lois. “Be communicative and forgive.”
Bill and Norma from Barrie, Ont.
Married: 75 years
Advice for a lasting marriage: “Just remember two little words: 'Yes dear,’” says Bill.
Norma agrees with her husband, adding: “We wouldn't be together if he wasn't as obliging and as helpful as he is.”
Jeannie and Robin Alton from Edmonton, Alta.
Together: 70 years
Advice for a lasting relationship: “There's a whole bunch of secrets. One of them is: 'Don't go to bed mad’ and ‘make up sex is really great,’” says Robin.
"Robin believes in the 17-20 second kiss in the morning,” says Jeannie. “He likes to do that."