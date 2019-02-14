

CTVNews.ca Staff





Maintaining a spark in a long relationship can be a challenge.

For some couples, however, a lasting marriage comes more naturally, provided they follow a few simple tips.

CTV News spoke with several couples who’ve been together at least 60 years to find the secret to maintaining a successful relationship.

Jim and Maureen Doyle from Halifax, N.S.

Married: 60 years

Advice for a lasting marriage: “There is no boss in a good marriage,” says Jim. “You have to have mutual consent and co-operation.”

Ray and Gwen MacKean from Halifax, N.S.

Married: 67 years

Advice for a lasting marriage: “The secret is you just don’t quarrel and you try to agree,” says Gwen. “If you disagree, do so in a nice way.”

Ronald and Lois Byers from Kitchener, Ont.

Married: 65 years

Advice for a lasting marriage: “Really show the love that you have and the appreciation that you have,” says Ronald. “If they can see that you really love them and it’s sincere, I think that’ll play a big role.”

“Be honest with each other,” says Lois. “Be communicative and forgive.”

Bill and Norma from Barrie, Ont.

Married: 75 years

Advice for a lasting marriage: “Just remember two little words: 'Yes dear,’” says Bill.

Norma agrees with her husband, adding: “We wouldn't be together if he wasn't as obliging and as helpful as he is.”

Jeannie and Robin Alton from Edmonton, Alta.

Together: 70 years

Advice for a lasting relationship: “There's a whole bunch of secrets. One of them is: 'Don't go to bed mad’ and ‘make up sex is really great,’” says Robin.

"Robin believes in the 17-20 second kiss in the morning,” says Jeannie. “He likes to do that."