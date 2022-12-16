Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada

A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to "burn hazard."

According to Health Canada, the affected products’ sensor may show the temperature inaccurately, which causes the water to be hotter than the set temperature. This may cause an injury (heat stroke) and presents thermal burn hazards.

As of Dec. 9, the company has received 185 reports of inaccurate temperature readings associated with Sundance Spas and Jacuzzi tubs, 26 of which were in Canada. Health Canada says no injuries have been reported yet.

According to Health Canada data, the recall includes Jacuzzi J-200, J-300, J-400 and J-500 Collection hot tubs, and Sundance Spas 680, 780, 880 and 980 Series spas, manufactured between July 29, 2021, and Feb. 9, 2022. The hot tubs sell for between $6,500 and $30,000, according to Jacuzzi.

These products were sold through dealers, and have their model number and serial number engraved into a silver plate in the equipment bay, the recall said.

If your hot tub is among those recalled, make sure to use an accurate external thermometer to ensure the water temperature is correct before you get in the tub.

The issue is not only in Canada.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also issued a safety notification stating that more than 23,000 Sundance Spas and Jacuzzi hot tubs have been recalled, including 5,400 in Canada and 40 in Mexico.

Canada's Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada prior to being repaired.

There is a free repair policy in place to replace the affected temperature sensor. Owners will need to contact an authorized dealer or Sundance Spas/Jacuzzi Hot Tubs to arrange for the repair.

