Sculpture over 200 years old vandalized with blue crayon

Blue crayon scrawlings were discovered on the Sabrina statue on Easter Saturday. The statue was designed in the 18th century. (Photo: National Trust) Blue crayon scrawlings were discovered on the Sabrina statue on Easter Saturday. The statue was designed in the 18th century. (Photo: National Trust)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional

Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.

What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus

A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social