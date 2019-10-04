

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- A 65-year-old former teacher can boast of an unlikely accomplishment, skiing for 120 consecutive months in Scotland.

Helen Rennie said she faced some challenges along the way, but her love of hitting the slopes and being in the mountains has made it worthwhile.

The skier from Inverness, Scotland, started hiking up mountains and hills in pursuit of patches of snow to ski on throughout the summer months in 2009. Since then, she’s kept at it.

“I never anticipated doing 10 years after I managed the first so I’ve been very fortunate to keep it going,” Rennie told CTVNews.ca on Friday.

She achieved her 120th consecutive month in October, skiing in the Cairngorms mountain range in Scotland following a fresh snow fall.

A health challenge curbed her first attempt at completing her goal. In 2006, Rennie skied for 11 consecutive months before being diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2007. She calls the staff at Raigmore Hospital who performed her treatment “heroes.”

Following her recovery, she began skiing again in 2009.

The amount of days Rennie skis per month varies.

“In the winter, if conditions allow it, I will ski as often as possible,” she said. “This has been a poor year in Scotland so the most I skied was 14 days in April.” In the summer, she skis two to three days.

“This year, I managed one ski in August and then the patch melted by the end of the week.”

Hiking several kilometers with heavy skis and boots hasn’t deterred this 65-year-old from sticking to her goal.

“My pack weighs nearly a quarter of my body weight,” she said, commenting on the difficulties she has faced. “In high winds, staying upright is a challenge.”

Rennie treasures the “quiet moments”, wildlife encounters and the “lovely spring snow.”

“When I’m on snow, I am totally absorbed so I forget about any problems in life,” she said. “Never knowing each year if patches will be there in August and September or if there is going to be any fresh snow is exciting.”

Rennie anticipates she’ll be able to get more days of skiing in this year. And as for what adventure is on the horizon, she said “time will tell!”