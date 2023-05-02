School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school

A school principal in Summersville, West Virginia, got quite a surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster.

Security camera video shows the moment James Marsh unlocked the dumpster in the parking lot only to see a bear jump out.

The dumpster was equipped with an anti-bear lock given to the school by the State's Department of Natural Resources after previous problems with roaming bears, local media reported.

But the lock didn’t deter this bear as it was caught on camera squeezing in and out of the dumpster during the weekend.

The bear appeared to be as surprised by the encounter as the principal and quickly ran away after the incident on Monday.