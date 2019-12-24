TORONTO -- It’s Christmas Eve, the day Santa Claus embarks on his annual mission to dole out gifts to good children of the world – and you can follow his progress thanks to the tracking efforts of the Canadian and U.S. militaries.

Leaving Mrs. Claus and his legions of elves behind, Santa’s sleigh took off from the North Pole at 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, guided by his team of flying reindeer -- with Rudolph the red-nosed-reindeer leading the charge.

For the 64th time, North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) has turned its expertise to tracking Santa’s incredible mission, this year using satellites which employ infrared sensors to detect heat signature from Rudolph’s nose.

Read more: Behind the scenes at Operation NORAD Tracks Santa

According to their tracking data, which is being updated in real time, Santa is delivering about one million gifts every 12 seconds, meaning he’d given a billion in the first five hours.

According to the NORAD Tracks Santa Twitter account, “Santa is flying fast.’ In fact, he appears to be travelling faster than the speed of sound (approximately 343 m/s).

He’s already made some unexpected changes to his itinerary, as he was expected to start his journey in Russia, but instead began with deliveries in the Wake Islands. No reason was given for the change.

Read more: The little-known history of why Santa wears read

Santa also made early deliveries at the small island of Tuvalu, Samoa, before heading to New Zealand and the Northern Mariana Islands in the Philippine Sea. From there, Santa was making his way across Australia.

This year, NORAD is throwing in more high-tech ways for children and parents to track Jolly Ol’ St. Nick including on Alexa, OnStar, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and 3D apps -- all of which take advantage of satellite-positioning technology.

But if you’re looking to keep it simple, people can still make telephone calls to 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get a precise location on Papa Noel.



QUICK SANTA FACTS

Santa’s codename at NORAD is “Big Red”

Early calls to NORAD’s Santa Tracker come from Japan and Europe; but then the bulk of the calls are attributed to people from U.S. and Canada

The Canadian government has revealed that St. Nick lives in Canada, and pays taxes here.

Santa’s sleigh is expected to zig-zag around the world from the southern Pacific and Asia, to Europe and then the Americas in a journey scheduled to take approximately 25 hours.

The now, annual Christmas Eve tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955, after a mistaken phone call to the Continental Air Defence Command -- a radar network monitoring for nuclear attacks – was answered by Col. Harry Shoup.

His conversation with a child who wanted to speak to Santa Claus sparked this longstanding tradition, which has been going on for more than half a century.

Maj. Andrew Hennessy from the Canadian Armed Forces told CTV News Channel on Tuesday he’s proud that “technology we use to keep our country safe” is also helping guide Santa.

From the archive: Santa Claus lives and pays taxes in Canada, government affirms

He said part of the joy in tracking Santa is seeing how his Christmas cheer “touches kids all over the world.”

And while “only Santa really knows his path,” Hennessy said NORAD estimates St. Nick will be flying across Canada and the rest of North America between 9 p.m. and midnight.

So he urged children, “you need to be in bed before that.” As for what Hennessy is asking from Santa, he said because seeing visiting family, “I’ve got everything I need this Christmas”

With files from CTVNews.ca and the Associated Press

This is a developing story, so come back for updates…

Better get to bed if you’re in Japan because #Santa is delivering presents in Tokyo right now. Wanna know where he’s headed next? Call our #SantaTracker skype line. #SantaTracker pic.twitter.com/LsViLndWFZ — SANTA TRACKER (@officialSTteam) December 24, 2019

We ask that everyone please use these following hashtags as we track Santa throughout today to get our attention. If you post on Facebook or Twitter we may reply to you or like and share or retweet your post. #SantaTracker #NORADTacksSanta #OfficialSantaTracker pic.twitter.com/Y8W9l8SCPu — SANTA TRACKER (@officialSTteam) December 24, 2019

--