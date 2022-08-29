San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopedic footwear

In this undated photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, wildlife care specialists Debbie Dention, left, and Lara Jones watch as a penguin named Lucas tests custom orthopedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo. A member of the San Diego Zoo's African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition. The San Diego Wildlife Alliance says the 4-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP) In this undated photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, wildlife care specialists Debbie Dention, left, and Lara Jones watch as a penguin named Lucas tests custom orthopedic footwear at the San Diego Zoo. A member of the San Diego Zoo's African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition. The San Diego Wildlife Alliance says the 4-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea

One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social