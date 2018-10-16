

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of same-sex penguins have become the first such couple to foster an egg at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium in Australia.

The inseparable male gentoo penguins named Sphen and Magic, have been given a real egg to foster after their treatment of a dummy egg convinced staff they could handle the responsibility.

“They were absolute naturals and displayed great care for their egg, so much so, the team at Sea Life Sydney fostered a real egg to them from another couple who had two,” the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium wrote in a statement.

During breeding season, gentoo penguins create circular nests made of pebbles and take turns protecting the nest from “potential pebble thieves or over-inquisitive neighbours,” according to the aquarium.

The facility says the older Sphen is best at incubating the egg while the younger Magic is still mastering the skill. Still, officials say the two make a great team.

Gentoo penguin eggs generally hatch after 34-36 days.

With files from Storyful