

CTVNews.ca Staff, With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Daryl Morris





An Ontario family was disturbed to find their beloved inflatable snowman lying deflated and crumpled on their front lawn following a heartbreaking attack.

Landon Metcalf’s wife made the unsettling discovery at their Cambridge, Ont. home late Wednesday evening. When the couple checked their security camera video, they spotted a wayward youth loitering in front of their property.

“At 9:01 p.m., the kid waited in front of my vehicle for a minute and contemplated whether he was going to do it or not, I guess,” Metcalf told CTV Kitchener on Thursday. “And then he ran for it and punctured the snowman.”

Metcalf said he couldn’t understand why someone would direct such violence at his innocent snowman.

“It was sad to see that the kids are out there ruining it for other people and then there was about 30 per cent of me that found it kind of humorous when Frosty keeled over,” Metcalf said.

Frosty wasn’t the only victim in the neighbourhood that night, either.

Neighbour Sergiy Rozhdstvsiyy drove by Metcalf’s house and noticed the punctured snowman in the yard.

“I stopped and said, ‘You have the same problem like I have?’ and he said ‘yes,’” Rozhdstvsiyy recalled.

Rozhdstvsiyy’s said his display of ornamental deer was also vandalized the night Frosty was stabbed.

“I see all my deer are damaged,” he said. “They cut the heads off the two deer and the two ears and nose.”

Rozhdstvsiyy said his four-year-old son was so upset by the gruesome scene, he spent the whole morning repairing the deer. He also said he would be taking more precautions in the future.

“I’m going to put a camera around my house because I don’t have a choice,” he said. “It’s better to protect my family, my garden, everything.”

As for poor Frosty, Metcalf said they were able to patch it up so the jolly snowman could continue to spread holiday cheer in the neighbourhood.

“256 stitches later it worked,” Metcalf said with a smile. “He’s alive and well.”

Both homeowners reported the incidents to police.