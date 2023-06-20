Rubens painting 'lost' for centuries could sell for US$7.7 million

A Rubens painting "lost" for centuries could now fetch up to US$7.7 million at auction in July 2023. (Courtesy Sotheby's) A Rubens painting "lost" for centuries could now fetch up to US$7.7 million at auction in July 2023. (Courtesy Sotheby's)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | ­­Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?

Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social