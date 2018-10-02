Royal Family celebrates first same-sex marriage
Lord Ivar Mountbatten (right) and his partner James Coyle are seen during their wedding in Devon, England on Sept. 22, 2018. (ivar_mountbatten/Instagram)
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 6:41PM EDT
The Royal Family has celebrated its first ever same sex-marriage.
On Sept. 22, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a direct descendant of Queen Victoria, tied the knot with his partner James Coyle in a private ceremony at Mountbatten’s sprawling estate in Devon, England.
As a third cousin once removed of Queen Elizabeth II and a first cousin once removed of Prince Phillip, 55-year-old Mountbatten is considered a member of the extended Royal Family. Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 to her death in 1901, would have been Mountbatten’s great-great-great grandmother.
With the exception of Northern Ireland, same-sex marriage has been legal across the United Kingdom since 2014. Mountbatten, who came out in 2016, is the first member of the Royal Family -- immediate or otherwise -- to have a same-sex marriage.
After the wedding, Mountbatten took to Instagram to share glimpses of the historic occasion, which he described as “an amazing day despite the miserable British weather.”
Mountbatten was previously married between 1994 and 2011. At his three daughters’ request, Mountbatten’s ex-wife walked him down the aisle.
What a weekend, just coming down from the high now. James had to operate the flight to Rio yesterday so as my work trip was cancelled this week I decided to go with him. Now lying by the pool in Sunny Brazil reliving the weekend! Teachers Rock Choir were just superb, both in the chapel and at the reception after. #gospelsingers #teachersrockchoir #happyclappy #seejamesmove #hewiggledhisbum #buthestillcantdance