The Royal Family has celebrated its first ever same sex-marriage.

On Sept. 22, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a direct descendant of Queen Victoria, tied the knot with his partner James Coyle in a private ceremony at Mountbatten’s sprawling estate in Devon, England.

As a third cousin once removed of Queen Elizabeth II and a first cousin once removed of Prince Phillip, 55-year-old Mountbatten is considered a member of the extended Royal Family. Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 to her death in 1901, would have been Mountbatten’s great-great-great grandmother.

With the exception of Northern Ireland, same-sex marriage has been legal across the United Kingdom since 2014. Mountbatten, who came out in 2016, is the first member of the Royal Family -- immediate or otherwise -- to have a same-sex marriage.

After the wedding, Mountbatten took to Instagram to share glimpses of the historic occasion, which he described as “an amazing day despite the miserable British weather.”

Mountbatten was previously married between 1994 and 2011. At his three daughters’ request, Mountbatten’s ex-wife walked him down the aisle.