

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Marriage in aisle five. Repeat, marriage in aisle five.

Two Walmart employees got hitched in the Berlin, Vt. store where they met, according to a video posted on a Vermont Walmart’s Facebook page on Monday.

William Boulanger and Joanne Sicely tied the knot in the sight of family, friends and discounted flowers. The couple had met in the supermarket location about a year before.

“Who says you can’t get everything at Walmart,” someone in the video can be heard yelling.

The video showed how the flower section of the store was transformed into their wedding venue.

The couple told local media that they decided to wed before Boulanger headed off for his military training.

As of Thursday, the video had garnered 40,000 views.