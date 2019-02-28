

CTVNews.ca Staff





A rescue puppy born without the use of his legs is slowly learning to walk through hydrotherapy training.

Swimmer was just three-days-old when he, and 73 other dogs, were sent to the ASH Animal Rescue in Wicklow, Ireland in November. Handlers at the shelter quickly noticed Swimmer was not like the other puppies as he could only lie on his side while the others dogs were learning to walk.

After taking Swimmer to the vet, it became clear he would benefit from some hydrotherapy. Hydrotherapy is essentially daily swimming sessions meant to increase the strength of Swimmer’s muscles and joints.

The shelter recently posted a video to Facebook showing Swimmer’s first time walking on his own in a tub.

“He really enjoys the underwater treadmill, even better when it is turned off so that he does the walking in a more natural way,” the shelter wrote in the post.

The rescue centre says Swimmer is now starting walk outside on his own.

With files from Storyful