Rescue puppy moves in with U.K. prime minister
A 15-week-old Jack Russell-cross puppy adopted by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrives in Downing Street, London, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 10:20AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2019 12:21PM EDT
There will be a new addition walking the corridors of power on Downing Street, the site of the British prime minister’s official residence – one with a tail.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds welcomed a rescued Jack Russell puppy into their home Monday, which Symonds dubbed ‘Dilyn’ on her Twitter account.
Dilyn was rescued from a Welsh puppy farm, and charity Friends of Animals Wales said in a statement on their website that they were “overjoyed” that the puppy had been given a home where he “will be living his best life.”
Tongue-in-cheek rumours abounded on social media about what the other furry resident of Downing Street – chief mouser, Larry the cat – would feel about the new resident.