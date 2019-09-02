

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





There will be a new addition walking the corridors of power on Downing Street, the site of the British prime minister’s official residence – one with a tail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds welcomed a rescued Jack Russell puppy into their home Monday, which Symonds dubbed ‘Dilyn’ on her Twitter account.

Dilyn was rescued from a Welsh puppy farm, and charity Friends of Animals Wales said in a statement on their website that they were “overjoyed” that the puppy had been given a home where he “will be living his best life.”

Tongue-in-cheek rumours abounded on social media about what the other furry resident of Downing Street – chief mouser, Larry the cat – would feel about the new resident.