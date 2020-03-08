TORONTO -- While professional pooches compete for the top accolades at this dog show, Kratu is only in it for a good time.

During the annual dog agility challenge at Crufts, one of the world’s largest dog shows held annually in Birmingham, England, the six-year-old rescue took to the stage and did not disappoint, but for all the wrong reasons.

Kratu avoided many of the obstacles during his tour of the course and even stole a pole from an agility obstacle before running off with it.

“That’s definitely against the rules,” a judge said in a video of the performance, which has been seen more than 800,000 times since Friday.

This is not the first time Kratu has made people smile at the Crufts agility competition. The world first fell in love with him in 2018 when he hilariously entered the tunnel obstacle and surprised the audience by peeking out at the same end.

How did he turn around in that?! ����



Kratu makes his own way round the agility course at #Crufts2018 pic.twitter.com/qnDUlGzNmz — Crufts (@Crufts) March 9, 2018

A year later, Kratu missed every obstacle but made sure to greet audience members on the sidelines. Video of the performance has since garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

While Kratu is known for his showmanship, he also has a heartwarming backstory. He was rescued as a puppy from Romania and brought to the United Kingdom to become a therapy dog, where he now provides emotional support to his owner, Tess Eagle Swan, who is on the autistic spectrum

He has also provided emotional support to university students, patients with dementia and was even invited to the European Parliament for a film screening about stray dogs in Romania.

Rules are made to be broken, Kratu. You are still a good boy! Best of the best! ♥️ https://t.co/I91xnFl03S — udah lama engga (@bernamaicha) March 9, 2020