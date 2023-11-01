Renowned glass artist and the making of a football field-sized church window featured in new film
It's as if Narcissus Quagliata is painting with light.
He sprinkles the crushed, colorful glass onto a template of his own design before baking the powder-coated pane at nearly 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit for almost an entire day. Once cooled, a translucent, stained-glass image emerges.
"The light, with the glass, moves you to the core," said Quagliata, an 81-year-old master of his craft, on a recent day at his studio in Valle de Bravo, near Mexico City. "It's profound."
Over the last five decades, Quagliata has created these stained-glass artworks for sacred spaces, private homes and public exhibitions, using a fusible glass technique he considers his most precious legacy.
The scope of Quagliata's invention can be seen in "Holy Frit," a documentary recently released in U.S. In the film, the Italian artist serves as a mentor-like figure for Tim Carey, a young American colleague who found himself facing the greatest challenge of his artistic career.
In 2015, Carey was appointed lead artist for a colossal project, a stained-glass window the size of an American football field for a new church building in Leawood, Kansas. By 2017, "The Resurrection Window" would become the focal point in Resurrection's sanctuary -- the home base for the largest United Methodist congregation in the U.S.
"My hope is the window acts like a sacrament, as a visible means of grace through which God communicates and says: I'm here," Hamilton said in "Holy Frit."
But first Carey needed to figure out how he and his team would pull off the 161-panel window, with each panel measuring 4 feet by 5 feet, in a few years' time.
A stained-glass dome titled The Second Innocence, the Dream of Dionisyos, by Italian artist Narcissus Quagliata decorates the El Santuario Resort hotel in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Carey created 76 sketches before getting the pastor's approval. What he kept silent, though, was a technical dilemma: he had no idea how to mix more than one color in a panel, as his sketch proposed. So, he called the maestro.
"Narcissus is like the Steven Spielberg of stained glass," Carey said in "Holy Frit."
Before Quagliata perfected his fusing technique, stained-glass panels primarily were separate pieces held together by lead strips. A few artists tried to merge colors with extreme heat, but most failed.
It's simple chemistry, Quagliata said. Each color possesses minerals which determine its cooling temperature, so even if blue and red could fuse inside an oven, the glass would break up in the end.
"Fusible glass means you can create an image with glass and no lead," Quagliata said. "You can use 80 colors and it won't break".
Though he had spent the last four decades mastering his craft, "The Resurrection Window" made Quagliata nervous. He had never before depicted 90 human figures in fusible glass.
The power of light and glass struck him in the 1960s, soon after he left Rome to become an artist in the United States. Walking through the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, 19-year-old Quagliata saw works by painter Marc Chagall and was hit with a powerful dose of inspiration.
Before long he moved to California, where the surge of the Arts and Crafts Movement convinced him to let go of his dreams of becoming a traditional painter like Picasso and embrace painting through stained-glass instead.
"I kept thinking: What I would do with red glass, with blue glass?" Quagliata said.
In "The Resurrection Window," Christ's skin is yellow. Light-red patches frame the nose. Bright layers of purple, pink and green coat his eyes. The design was Carey's, but the subtle fusion of colors was Quagliata's work.
Members of the congregation wept on the day the panel was hung in the church.
"Fusing glass is spontaneous," Quagliata said. "It awakens a genuine feeling that is rare in religious painting."
In the glassworks and watercolors that he keeps in the studio where he has lived since the early 2000s, no religious motifs can be seen. A masculine figure in red portrays a prisoner, while a blue profile depicts what could have been a Greek sculpture sunk by the Romans in the sea.
The stained-glass window titled "Puerta de la noche" or Door of the Night, by Italian artist Narcissus Quagliata, stands in the garden of the El Santuario Resort hotel in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
"My career is defined by three things: the first one is the light; another one is the love for the human figure -- very beautiful or very distorted -- and finally the approach towards something social."
"The Resurrection Window" took a while to complete, but The Dome of Light, in Taiwan, which holds a special place in his heart, took even longer. The stained-glass piece is made of 1,152 panels, distributed along 30 meters (98 feet) in diameter, and it took Quagliata and his 20 assistants five years of hard work.
"When I came back, I was depressed for months," Quagliata said. "It was like winning the Olympics and coming back to perform in a local race."
What took him out of his sadness was answering a question: When was I the happiest as an artist? And it became clear. He was young and could barely pay his studio's rent, but he was energetic and the faith he put in his glassworks was enough to devote his life to them.
"I told myself, instead of thinking about the past, think about what you want in the future and do it as adventurously and passionately as you did when you were young," Quagliata said.
And so, he learned how to teach remotely. He faced his fears of technology and -- coached by his daughter, an experimental video artist -- he started crafting a digital masterclass.
He also remodeled his studio and says he hopes to take in students from abroad.
"I'm more than 80 now, so I don't like to travel anymore," Quagliata said. "But if I'm healthy, instead of going out to the world to teach, I'd love the world to come to me."
------
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan, Ont.
New video footage has surfaced showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
EXPLAINER Who controls the Rafah crossing and why is it so important to Gaza?
The Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing is Gaza's main lifeline to the outside world that is not run by Israel, and has become the focal point of efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, and allow out injured people and foreign passport holders.
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
2 men arrested in an investigation into a famous tree that was felled near Hadrian's Wall in England
Two more men have been arrested in the investigation into who cut down the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree, police in England said Wednesday.
Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
Approaching Storm Ciaran may bring highest winds in France and England in decades, forecasters warn
France, England and countries across western Europe are bracing for what meteorologists warn could be some of the highest wind speeds the region has witnessed in decades as Storm Ciaran hurtles toward coastlines and is set to make landfall on Wednesday evening.
Canada
-
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan, Ont.
New video footage has surfaced showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
-
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
-
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
-
Stewiacke, N.S., family to donate this year's Tree for Boston
A Stewiacke, N.S., family is continuing a decades-long tradition of gratitude and friendship by shipping a Christmas tree to the province’s southern neighbour.
-
Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
-
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
World
-
Russian drones hit oil refinery, damage railway power lines, Ukraine says
An overnight Russian drone attack hit and set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Wednesday and falling debris from drones that were shot down damaged railway power lines in a nearby region, officials said.
-
Dozens of severely wounded, and dual nationals allowed to flee Gaza, as war rages on
Hundreds of dual passport holders and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza on Wednesday after more than three weeks under siege, while Israeli airstrikes destroyed apartments in a densely populated area for the second straight day.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Foreign passport holders enter Rafah crossing
Dozens of people entered the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday. It appeared to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than three weeks ago.
-
With flowers, altars and candles, Mexicans are honouring deceased relatives on the Day of the Dead
Residents of southern Mexico's Oaxaca state wait with anticipation for Day of the Dead celebrations every Nov. 1, when families place homemade altars to honour their dearly departed and spend the night at the cemetery, lighting candles in the hope of illuminating their paths.
-
Donald Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric will testify at fraud trial that threatens the family's empire
When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he handed day-to-day management of his real estate empire to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.
-
Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan are detained and deported in nationwide sweeps
Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
Politics
-
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
-
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Health
-
Ransomware attack at southwestern Ontario hospitals compromises patient, employee data
The data of certain patients and employees have been compromised due to a ransomware attack, several southwestern Ontario hospitals say.
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
Entertainment
-
New Kids on the Block announce 2024 tour with one-and-only Canadian stop in Toronto
Pop music fans in Toronto looking to relive the glory days of the ‘90s…listen up.
-
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
-
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.
Business
-
AP news site hit by apparent denial-of-service attack
The Associated Press news website experienced an outage that appeared to be consistent with a denial-of-service attack, a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline.
-
Canadian Tire buys back stake in financial services business from Scotiabank
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy back the 20 per cent stake in Canadian Tire Financial Services that is owned by Scotiabank for $895 million.
-
Forecasters more certain rate hikes are over as recession talk grows over GDP numbers
The Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession as high interest rates weigh on consumer spending, preliminary data from Statistics Canada suggests.
Lifestyle
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows incredible orca encounter off the coast of British Columbia
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
-
Visitors will be allowed in Florence chapel's secret room to ponder if drawings are Michelangelo's
Just four at a time, visitors soon will be allowed access to a long-hidden space inside Florence's Medici Chapel where delicate charcoal drawings sketched on the walls have been attributed by some experts to Michelangelo.
Sports
-
'These are a must win': Raptors aiming to fix issues to avoid furthering losing skid
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in what forward Pascal Siakam calls a "must-win" situation early in the NBA season.
-
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo, bankers doubted he'd get NFL's OK, emails show at fraud trial
When Donald Trump tried to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, investment bankers doubted the NFL would allow it but encouraged him to stay in the running, according to internal emails aired Tuesday at the former president's civil fraud trial.
-
Messi's trip to China for a pair of Inter Miami exhibition games called off
Lionel Messi evidently won't be playing in China this month after all.
Autos
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.