Relive every moment of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony on fifth anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and then-actor Meghan Markle, were married five years ago.

The occasion on May 19, 2018, was celebrated at Windsor Castle – an event featuring celebrities, fashion and the joining of two people from very different worlds.

Since that historic day, the couple has continued to make headlines for controversies including a memoir by Prince Harry detailing his version of life in the Royal Family, a Netflix documentary and an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Most recently, the pair was in what they described as a "near-catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in the U.S on Tuesday. Even that was not without controversy,

The incident has put the former Royals in the media again, overshadowing their wedding anniversary, but five years ago, May 19 was marked by an arrival in a Jaguar convertible, a mix of Hollywood and history, and a teary Harry getting a first glimpse of his new bride.

