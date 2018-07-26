

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Regina restaurant is putting guilt-free spin on stuffing your face.

A row of stationary bikes has been installed at Eat on Wheels, a new Mediterranean restaurant in the city, allowing diners to burn calories while they eat.

Co-owner Ziya Ozgur said the inventive concept is meant to encourage patrons to live a healthy lifestyle.

“The idea is when they leave, they’re going to think about it, and then they’re going to focus more on living healthy,” Ozgur told CTV Regina.

The sporty idea was also inspired by food carts in Europe powered by cyclists. The bike seats and pedals are positioned beside tables.

For those who prefer to digest their food before they work out, proper tables with chairs are also available.

Ozgur moved to Canada from Turkey to study business administration. The inspiration to start a restaurant came from his father, who worked as a chef for 46 years and passed along his lifelong passion for cuisine.

“He made me eat things that I didn’t like before because he makes them so tasty,” he said.

The restaurant owners say they hope to launch an expansion one day, but are so far focused on their first location.

With a report from CTV Regina