Ready to light up your home for Christmas? Here are some safety tips

The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.

Health Canada shared some tips on its website and in a news release issued earlier this week.

It recommends using lights that have proof of certification from an accredited certification agency such as CSA, cUL or cETL, and advised shoppers check for this when buying lights online.

Additionally, it advises people to make sure they only use indoor lights indoors and outdoor lights outdoors.

Here are Health Canada’s other safety tips for holiday lights and decorations: