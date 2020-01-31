TORONTO -- An Instagram account by an American woman who bears a resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex has gone viral.

Akeisha Land says she’s happy to be an official substitute for Meghan if she’s not keen on attending royal events. The Duchess and husband Prince Harry recently stepped back from the Royal Family seeking a more private life.

“I always joke and say I need to have someone reach out to her people to let them know I'm always up for filling in for her as her doppelgänger if she doesn't want to go to any of the events she's invited to,” Land, who lives in Missouri, told the Daily Mail’s women’s blog Femail.

The resemblance to Meghan was noted by followers of the woman’s popular Instagram account on which she shared fashion and lifestyle photos of her young children.

“I get compared to her quite often, and not just online. Out and about, whether at church, movie theater, or at the grocery store,” she told Daily Mail TV.

“It’s a huge compliment because she’s drop-dead gorgeous in my eyes.”

Land’s husband does not look like Prince Harry, but earlier this month straphangers in London noticed a subway ad featuring a Harry lookalike using a screwdriver.

“Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly,” wrote a Twitter user who shared the photo.