

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP is looking for the public’s help in deciding the names of their newest police dogs.

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., announced on Tuesday a contest to name the 13 German Shepherd puppies currently in the early training stages at the facility.

The name suggestions must begin with the letter “M,” be no more than nine letters and are limited to two syllables. Applicants must be 14 years old or younger and must submit their suggestion by March 26.

The winners will be announced on April 30. They will be sent a laminated photo of the dog they named, a plush dog toy and an RCMP hat as a prize.

The name suggestions that aren’t selected will be considered for the other police dogs who are born this year.

Insp. Bill Long with the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre told CTVNews.ca it’s not yet known where the dogs will be stationed once their training is complete.