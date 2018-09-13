

The Canadian Press





DAWSON CITY, Yukon - A snapshot of life for an ancient predator and its prey is being put on display as the mummified ice-age remains of a caribou calf and a wolf pup are unveiled in Yukon.

The territorial government says in a release that the specimens have been unearthed southeast of Dawson City.

Both have been radiocarbon dated to a time more than 50,000 years ago.

Paleontologists say the calf and pup are remarkably well preserved, with intact hair, skin and muscle tissue. Yukon paleontologist Dr. Grant Zazula said that, to his knowledge, it was "the only mummified ice age wolf ever found in the world."

"Yukon has a wealth of fossil bones and mummified carcasses of ice age mammals are rarely unearthed here from the permafrost," he said. "Both specimens on display here are species that survived the end of the ice age and are a fundamental part of the Yukon landscape today."

The remains were found in Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in traditional territory and Chief Roberta Joseph said that the two animals held special significance.

"For Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, wolf and caribou are very important and interconnected. The caribou has fed and clothed our people for thousands of years. The wolf maintains balance within the natural world, keeping the caribou healthy," she said in a press release.

"These were an amazing find, and it’s a great opportunity to work collaboratively with the Government of Yukon and our community partners. Together, we will continue to further our understanding and be active stewards in Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Traditional Territory and our Yukon."

The release says there's considerable scientific interest in Thursday's unveiling because specimens of this quality are extremely rare.

Premier Sandy Silver, Indigenous representatives and a Yukon paleontologist are all expected to attend the event.

With file from CTV News